In Windows 11 arrivano le pubblicità nel menu Start | cosa sono e come si disattivano

150 years of Kentucky Derby drinking and eating: What was on the menu back in 1875 - Food that's served at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby over the past 150 years continues to evolve. Here's what was served back in 1875.

Continua a leggere>>

Google's 'fastest-growing' moonshot that spun out into an AI earbuds startup aims to ship its first product this year - Google X's project Wolverine spun off into startup Iyo. It's working on an AI-powered hearing device.

Continua a leggere>>

Nutritionist reveals the 15 'superfoods' to eat to slash risk of silent killers - A top nutrition expert has revealed the exact “superfoods” we should all be eating at the various stages of our lives. According to Dr Federica Amati, these foods could help ward off silent killer ...

Continua a leggere>>