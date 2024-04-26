(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Chiusura delof: Un Colpo per lasulIlof, celebre istituto diinterdisciplinare, ha annunciato la sua imminente chiusura, lasciando un vuoto nel settore delle analisi suldell’umanità. Impatto sulla Comunità Scientifica La notizia ha scosso itori provenienti da diverse discipline, che si sono riuniti negli ultimi anni per studiare scenari futuri e individuare potenziali minacce alla sopravvivenza dell’umanità. Cosa Significa per lasul “” Senza il ...

In-depth: Worldcoin, a Sam Altman Co-Founded Crypto Project - Explore Worldcoin, the iris biometric cryptocurrency by Tools for humanity. Co-founded by Sam Altman, backed by Andreessen Horowitz ...

Continua a leggere>>

Chinese FM holds talks with U.S. secretary of state - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing.

Continua a leggere>>

NVIDIA CEO writes hand-written note to SK hynix boss on 'future of AI and humanity together' - NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hand-written note: 'to our partnership and creating the future of AI and humanity together'.

Continua a leggere>>