Honda investe 10 mld euro in Canada per auto elettriche e batterie (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Roma, 26 apr. (askanews) – La casa automobilistica giapponese Honda Motor ha annunciato oggi in un comunicato un investimento da 15 miliardi di dollari canadesi, oltre 10 miliardi di euro, in Canada per la costruzione di una “catena di valore” nel settore dell’auto elettrica. Si tratta per il paese nordamericano del più grande investimento automobilistico in arrivo nella sua storia. Honda punta a costruire un grande impianto di costruzione a assemblaggio di batterie e auto elettriche per alimentare il mercato nordamericano, considerato in grande ascesa, in un momento in cui la richiesta di auto elettriche è prevista in forte crescita nei prossimi anni. L’annuncio ufficiale – in ...
