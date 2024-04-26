Kyndryl to modernize and manage the mission-critical systems for Honda's logistics operations with Kyndryl Bridge BRUSSELS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Honda Motor Europe Ltd., announced a multiyear managed ...
La casa giapponese della Honda pensa già in ottica 2026 quando ritornerà come costruttore in F1 aprendo nel Regno Unito una nuova sede La Honda ha inaugurato la nuova sede con base nel Regno Unito in ottica 2026 quando l’azienda nipponica ritornerà in F1 sotto le vesti di costruttore. Infatti, ...
honda investe 10 mld euro in Canada per auto elettriche e batterie - Roma, 26 apr. (askanews) - La casa automobilistica giapponese honda Motor ha annunciato oggi in un comunicato un investimento da 15 miliardi ...
Questa crossover cinese è l’incubo di BMW e honda: qualità da top a prezzi stracciati, che gemma - Sono rimasti tutti assolutamente senza parole: BMW e honda adesso tremano, cosa sta succedendo Arriva un nuovo ...
honda Civic 2.0 Hev eCVT Sport del 2023 usata a Milano - Annuncio vendita honda Civic 2.0 Hev eCVT Sport usata del 2023 a Milano nella sezione Auto usate di Automoto.it ...
