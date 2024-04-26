Guatemala - Save The Children nel mirino dei procuratori | accusata di abusi su minori

Guatemala, Save The Children nel mirino dei procuratori: accusata di abusi su minori (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) L’organizzazione non governativa britannica Save The Children è stata sottoposta ad una visita ispettiva dalle autorità del Guatemala a seguito di alcune presunte denunce per abusi su minori. L’organizzazione ha confermato la notizia, dichiarandosi del tutto estranea alle accuse e sottolineando come non vi siano in alcun modo prove certe della colpevolezza dei suoi operatori. L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
