Ethereum vola grazie agli Nft di CryptoPunk

Ethereum vola

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Fonte : sbircialanotizia
Ethereum vola grazie agli Nft di CryptoPunk (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Da forza trainante della rivoluzione cripto, negli ultimi mesi il mercato degli NFT ha perso slancio, lasciando ad altri asset il compito di sostenere l’impresa DeFi. All’interno di questo quadro, la vicenda CryptoPunk potrebbe rappresentare un’interessante inversione di tendenza; le vendite di questi collezionabili, infatti, sono in aumento. Ne trae profitto anche Ethereum, che ha
Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
Notizie su altre fonti: cryptopunk ethereum

NFT Sales Volume Pumps 70% Today, After Another cryptopunk Sold For Over $12M - The non-fungible token market has recorded positive growth today after an ultra-rare Alien Punk sold for over $12 million.
Continua a leggere>>

cryptopunks leads NFT sales with over US$12 million - NodeMonkes is now US$3 million away from $SATS BRC-20 NFTs, currently the top Bitcoin collection with over US$209 million in all-time sales. Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), a BAYC spin-off, came in ...
Continua a leggere>>

cryptopunk NFT: le vendite da capogiro rendono ethereum la prima blockchain per volumi - cryptopunk NFT: venduto il #635 a 4000 ETH e ethereum sale in testa alla classifica delle blockchain Stando ai dati di cryptoslam.io, pare che le ultime vendite di cryptopunk NFT hanno portato ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Ethereum vola
Ultime notizie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.