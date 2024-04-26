Ethereum vola grazie agli Nft di CryptoPunk

NFT Sales Volume Pumps 70% Today, After Another cryptopunk Sold For Over $12M - The non-fungible token market has recorded positive growth today after an ultra-rare Alien Punk sold for over $12 million.

cryptopunks leads NFT sales with over US$12 million - NodeMonkes is now US$3 million away from $SATS BRC-20 NFTs, currently the top Bitcoin collection with over US$209 million in all-time sales. Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), a BAYC spin-off, came in ...

cryptopunk NFT: le vendite da capogiro rendono ethereum la prima blockchain per volumi - cryptopunk NFT: venduto il #635 a 4000 ETH e ethereum sale in testa alla classifica delle blockchain Stando ai dati di cryptoslam.io, pare che le ultime vendite di cryptopunk NFT hanno portato ...

