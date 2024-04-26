DEKRA Builds on Excellent Fiscal Year 2023 (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Record Revenue Exceeds Own Expectations STUTTGART, Germany, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: dekra excellent
2023 was an Excellent Year for DEKRA. Global revenue increased significantly to an all-time high of 4.1 billion euros (+8% vs. 2022: 3.8 billion euros) – exceeding the company's own expectations and demonstrating strong growth compared to its industry peers. Earnings grew substantially to yield adjusted EBITDA of 455.5 million euros (+7.8% vs. 2022) and adjusted EBIT of 255.3 million euros (+12.8% vs. 2022). On this basis, in 2024, DEKRA plans to fully exploit its early mover advantage in future technologies and newly established regulations. As its 'Strategy 2025' gains momentum, revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-single-digit range. By 2025, the Year of the company's 100th ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
2023 was an Excellent Year for DEKRA. Global revenue increased significantly to an all-time high of 4.1 billion euros (+8% vs. 2022: 3.8 billion euros) – exceeding the company's own expectations and demonstrating strong growth compared to its industry peers. Earnings grew substantially to yield adjusted EBITDA of 455.5 million euros (+7.8% vs. 2022) and adjusted EBIT of 255.3 million euros (+12.8% vs. 2022). On this basis, in 2024, DEKRA plans to fully exploit its early mover advantage in future technologies and newly established regulations. As its 'Strategy 2025' gains momentum, revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-single-digit range. By 2025, the Year of the company's 100th ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Prüfkonzern dekra weiter auf Wachstumskurs - STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Die Prüfgesellschaft dekra ist trotz angespannter Wirtschaftslage weiter auf Wachstumskurs und will mit Zukunftsthemen wie Cybersicherheit und Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) punkte ...
Continua a leggere>>
Video DEKRA BuildsVideo DEKRA Builds
Ultime notizie
- Crosetto: Vannacci candidato? Vittoria di Lega ed esercito - Il generale risponde
- Sherlock Holmes - in arrivo nuovo romanzo: sarà lo scrittore Gareth Rubin a proseguire la saga
- 25 aprile - protesta studenti contro Parenzo - Lui: C'ero come ogni anno
- Gualtieri playlist - tutte le schitarrate del sindaco di Roma
- Europee - Cateno De Luca: Vannacci? Mi ha chiesto candidatura in tutta Italia e ho detto no