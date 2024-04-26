DEKRA Builds on Excellent Fiscal Year 2023

DEKRA Builds on Excellent Fiscal Year 2023 STUTTGART, Germany, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/

2023 was an Excellent Year for DEKRA. Global revenue increased significantly to an all-time high of 4.1 billion euros (+8% vs. 2022: 3.8 billion euros) – exceeding the company's own expectations and demonstrating strong growth compared to its industry peers. Earnings grew substantially to yield adjusted EBITDA of 455.5 million euros (+7.8% vs. 2022) and adjusted EBIT of 255.3 million euros (+12.8% vs. 2022).  On this basis, in 2024, DEKRA plans to fully exploit its early mover advantage in future technologies and newly established regulations. As its 'Strategy 2025' gains momentum, revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-single-digit range. By 2025, the Year of the company's 100th ...
