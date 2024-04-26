(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) L’impegno di Osborne Clarke in termini di sostenibilità ambientale continua e si rafforza, in Italia e a livello internazionale. In Italia, Osborne Clarke ha lanciato OC: la app chela Co2nell’ambito degli spostamenti die che premia i professionisti più virtuosi nell’adottare forme di trasporto sostenibile. Valeria Veneziano, Counsel e ESG Champion per l’area Environmental in Italia: “Questa iniziativa ha l’obiettivo di sensibilizzare e promuovere l’adozione di comportamenti virtuosi. La partecipazione è su base volontaria e i professionisti partecipano a un contest interno che premia chi – su base mensile e semestrale – ottiene il più alto risparmio di Co2 scegliendo mezzi di trasporto sostenibili”. Per Riccardo Roversi, Managing Partner e ESG Champion per l’area ...

Jennifer Garner Went for a walk with John Miller Wearing Her Go-To Pattern and Two Popular Spring Trends - Jennifer Garner went for a walk with boyfriend John Miller in a striped sweater, a style we’ve seen her wear before. She wore relaxed jeans on the bottom and completed the look with colorful sneakers, ...

Continua a leggere>>

Clima, ecco l’app Oc green walk: rendiconta la Co2 emessa per andare a lavoro - L’impegno di Osborne Clarke in termini di sostenibilità ambientale continua e si rafforza, in Italia e a livello internazionale. In Italia, Osborne Clarke ha lanciato OC green walk: la app che rendico ...

Continua a leggere>>

Man caught with UVF flag at Orange walk in Glasgow claimed he bought it from street vendor - A MAN was caught with an Ulster Volunteer Force flag while he participated in an orange walk. Matthew Buchanan, 45, was snared with the flag in Glasgow’s Dennistoun on July 1, 2023. The ...

Continua a leggere>>