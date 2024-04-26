City Guardiola | Crollo Liverpool? Può capitare anche a noi

“Ci restano cinque partite: partite difficili come quella con il Forest. Quello che è successo al Liverpool può succedere a noi e all’Arsenal”. L’allenatore del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola mette in guardia i Citizens dopo la vittoria sul campo del Brighton con il risultato di 4-0. La classifica ...
Breaking: Mettendo in campo quella che è stata una prestazione dilagante all’Amex giovedì sera, il Manchester City si è fatto strada verso una vittoria per 4-0 in casa del Brighton. Con Kevin De Bruyne che apre le marcature dopo soli 17 minuti dopo un sublime colpo di testa acrobatico, gli uomini ...
Manchester City Brighton ha visto la squadra di Guardiola dominare i ragazzi di De Zerbi. Vetta più vicina In un match che poteva regalare una grande battaglia si è trasformato in una vera e propria normale amministrazione: il Manchester City ha dominato e battuto il Brighton di De Zerbi con un ...
Joe Hart 'to be offered Man city return' after retirement | OneFootball - Manchester city will offer Joe Hart the opportunity to return to the club when he hangs up his gloves at the end of the season. That’s according to the Daily Record, who report on Friday that city ...
Who will be crowned champions in Europe’s major soccer leagues - We've reached the final stretch of the 2023-24 season with just a handful of games outstanding in each major league.
Phil Foden: city face ‘six more finals’ in bid for league and FA Cup glory - Phil Foden is relishing “six more finals” after helping keep Manchester city in control of the Premier League title race by moving beyond 50 top-flight goals. England midfielder Foden reached the ...
