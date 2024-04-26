Cina | al via Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024 1

Pechino, 28 mar – (Xinhua) – La 14ma edizione del Beijing International Film Festival si svolgera’ dal 18 al 26 aprile, con il regista serbo Emir Kusturica che presiedera’ la giuria internazionale del premio Tiantan, secondo gli organizzatori. Un totale di 15 Film si contenderanno il premio di ...
Interview: Chinese-American actor wishes to tell Chinese stories to the world through films - Phillips shares Wuershan's wish of telling Chinese stories to the world. In his view, a blockbuster film with a good story can easily transcend boundaries of language and culture, like the Marvel ...
The TikTok law kicks off a new showdown between beijing and Washington. What's coming next - TikTok vowed to challenge the new U.S. law, which requires ByteDance to divest its stakes within a year to avoid a ban.
China tells US to stop interference in its internal affairs: Reports - During meeting with top US diplomat in beijing, Chinese foreign minister urges Washington to not cross 'red lines' when it comes to his country's sovereignty, security, development interests - Anadolu ...
