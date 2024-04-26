Cina | al via Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024 1

Interview: Chinese-American actor wishes to tell Chinese stories to the world through films - Phillips shares Wuershan's wish of telling Chinese stories to the world. In his view, a blockbuster film with a good story can easily transcend boundaries of language and culture, like the Marvel ...

The TikTok law kicks off a new showdown between beijing and Washington. What's coming next - TikTok vowed to challenge the new U.S. law, which requires ByteDance to divest its stakes within a year to avoid a ban.

China tells US to stop interference in its internal affairs: Reports - During meeting with top US diplomat in beijing, Chinese foreign minister urges Washington to not cross 'red lines' when it comes to his country's sovereignty, security, development interests - Anadolu ...

