Al Pacino e Dan Stevens reciteranno nell’horror “The Ritual” (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Come rivelato in esclusiva da Variety, Al Pacino e Dan Stevens collaboreranno per il film horror sull’esorcismo “The Ritual” del regista David Midell. XYZ Films ha acquisito i diritti mondiali del film, con l’intenzione di distribuirlo nelle sale nel 2025 e organizzare la distribuzione internazionale al prossimo mercato di Cannes. “The Ritual” è stato scritto da Midell ed Enrico Natale e prodotto da Andrew Stevens, Mitchell Welch e Natale. Ashley Greene e Abigail Cowen completano il cast. Basato su una storia vera, “The Ritual” segue due preti – uno che mette in dubbio la sua fede (Stevens) e l’altro che fa i conti con un passato travagliato (Pacino) – che devono mettere da parte le loro differenze per salvare una giovane donna posseduta attraverso ...
