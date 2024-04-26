Al Pacino e Dan Stevens reciteranno nell’horror The Ritual

| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Al Pacino e Dan Stevens interpreteranno una coppia di sacerdoti problematici nel film horror sull'esorcismo 'The Ritual'. | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie
C'è un gran ritorno del diavolo nel cinema horror, che attira anche grossi nomi. Al Pacino e Dan Stevens saranno protagonisti, nel ruolo di due sacerdoti, di The Ritual, diretto da David Midell.
Al pacino and Dan stevens to Play Priests in New Horror Movie ‘The Ritual’ - They’ll star for ‘The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain’ director David Midell in the based-on-truth story of two priests who helped a possessed young woman.
