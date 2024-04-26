Al Pacino e Dan Stevens reciteranno nell’horror The Ritual

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Come rivelato in esclusiva da Variety, Ale Dancollaboreranno per il film horror sull’esorcismo “The” del regista David Midell. XYZ Films ha acquisito i diritti mondiali del film, con l’intenzione di distribuirlo nelle sale nel 2025 e organizzare la distribuzione internazionale al prossimo mercato di Cannes. “The” è stato scritto da Midell ed Enrico Natale e prodotto da Andrew, Mitchell Welch e Natale. Ashley Greene e Abigail Cowen completano il cast. Basato su una storia vera, “The” segue due preti – uno che mette in dubbio la sua fede () e l’altro che fa i conti con un passato travagliato () – che devono mettere da parte le loro differenze per salvare una giovane donna posseduta attraverso ...

Al pacino and Dan stevens to Play Priests in New Horror Movie ‘The Ritual’ - They’ll star for ‘The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain’ director David Midell in the based-on-truth story of two priests who helped a possessed young woman.

Continua a leggere>>

Challengers review: Zendaya shines in a sexually charged game between love rivals - IF you want to see a sexually charged film served at ferocious high speed, then this tale of competition on and off the tennis court aces it. Best friends Patrick ...

Continua a leggere>>

The Ritual: Exorcism Horror Film Adds stevens, pacino To Cast - The Ritual is a new exorcism horror film from XYZ Films directed by David Midell.Variety is reporting that Dan stevens and Al pacino will co-star in the movie, playing a pair of priests who have to ...

Continua a leggere>>