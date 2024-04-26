AEW | Sammy Guevara risulta ancora sospeso

AEW: Sammy Guevara risulta ancora sospeso (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Sammy Guevara è uno dei Four Pillars della AEW, ma negli ultimi tempi il wrestler è finito nell’occhio del ciclone. Il wrestler non è nuovo a comportamenti sopra le righe, ma l’incidente avvenuto all’inizio dell’anno con Jeff Hardy sta avendo ripercussioni piuttosto importanti. Lo scorso 14 febbraio, infatti, durante un match tra i due wrestler, lo Spanish God ha colpito con la sua GTH uno già infortunato Hardy, mandando su tutte le furie Matt Hardy (accorso sul ring) e Tony Khan, con quest’ultimo che ha deciso di sospendere Guevara. Secondo l’ultimo aggiornamento circa la situazione, riportato da Dave Meltzer nel Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sammy Guevara sarebbe ancora ‘in punizione’ per il suo atteggiamento durante il match. La sospensione ha portato l’AEW a modificare i ...
