AEW: Dynasty da record (negativo), è il peggior PPV della storia a livello d’incassi (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Arrivano notizie (non proprio) positive per l’AEW. Secondo POST Wrestling, che cura spesso questi dati, l’ultimo PPV della promotion di Tony Khan ha fatto registrare 401.373 dollari di incassi al botteghino, a fronte dei 6.287 biglietti venduti. Un dato storico, anche se non nel modo che l’AEW si aspettava. Il primo show in quel di St. Louis della storia per la giovane federazione ha infatti registrato il peggior dato della storia a livello d’incassi, parlando ovviamente esclusivamente dei PPV. Un dato allarmante ma pronosticabile, visti i pochi fan presenti alla Chaifetz Arena domenica scorsa. Il tutto nonostante il dream match tra Bryan Danielson e Will Ospreay, che ha largamente fatto parlare di sé prima e dopo lo show.
