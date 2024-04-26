AEW | Annunciato il primo incontro dei Grizzled Young Vets - domani notte sfida agli Acclaimed a Collision

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Dopo l’annuncio del loro debutto per, i fan presenti apotranno ammirare iin uno scontro inedito contro due veterani della categoria di coppia AEW, ovvero gli. James Drake e Zack Gibson se la vedranno dunque con Max Caster ed Anthony Bowens, con quest’ultimi in cerca di riscatto dopo la sconfitta dello Zero Hour pre-Dynasty contro il Bullet Club Gold (che, sempre, difenderanno i Trios Titles unificati contro i Top Flight ed Action Andretti). Ecco qui di seguito la card aggiornata dello show: AEW Unified Trios Championship: Bullet Club Gold (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay...

grizzled young Veterans vs. The Acclaimed Official For 4/27 AEW Collision - AEW Unified World Trios Championships: Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn) (c) vs. Action A ...

Continua a leggere>>

AEW Collision April 27th to Feature Match Between grizzled young Vets and The Acclaimed - In their debut for All Elite Wrestling, grizzled young Vets are set to go up against The Acclaimed. AEW has made it official that the team comprising James Drake and Zack Gibson, known as the grizzled ...

Continua a leggere>>

grizzled young Vets vs. The Acclaimed Set For 4/27 AEW Collision - The grizzled young Vets will face former champions in their AEW debut. On April 25, AEW announced that the grizzled young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) would be in action on the April 27 episode ...

Continua a leggere>>