AEW | Annunciato il primo incontro dei Grizzled Young Vets - domani notte sfida agli Acclaimed a Collision

Dopo il recente periodo passato in TNA, i Grizzled Young Veterans si preparano al debutto ufficiale anche sui ring della All Elite Wrestling. Questo sabato all’interno di un nuovo episodio di Collision, ci sarà il primo match lottato per gli ex campioni di coppia di NXT ...
grizzled young Vets vs. The Acclaimed Set For 4/27 AEW Collision - The grizzled young Vets will face former champions in their AEW debut. On April 25, AEW announced that the grizzled young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) would be in action on the April 27 episode ...
