4Pro 2nd Gen | A new generation of Pioneering Smart Commuting Solutions

4Pro 2nd

4Pro (2nd Gen): A new generation of Pioneering Smart Commuting Solutions (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Electric Scooter, 4Pro (2nd Gen), which is produced by Brightway Innovation Intelligent Technology (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd., is unveiled recently. Xiaomi Unveils 4Pro (2nd Gen) Xiaomi made waves with the unveiling of its latest Electric Scooter, 4Pro (2nd Gen). This new electric scooter has taken an important step in terms of battery life, safety performance and intelligence, and also brings more convenience to Xiaomi users. Elevating the Commuting Experience The launch of the 4Pro (2nd Gen) signifies Xiaomi's successful endeavor to elevate the Commuting experience to new heights. This electric scooter's standout feature lies in its outstanding battery life, with a built-in 468Wh battery capable of providing a range of up to 60km. It is no longer ...
BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Electric Scooter, 4Pro (2nd Gen), which is produced by Brightway Innovation Intelligent Technology (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd., is unveiled recently. Xiaomi Unveils 4Pro (2nd Gen) Xiaomi made waves with the unveiling of its
