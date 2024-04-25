The Police: lo storico debutto con Roxanne a Top of the Pops (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
Era il 25 aprile 1979, quando Gordon Matthew Sumner, in arte Sting, Andy Summers e Stewart Copeland, membri del gruppo britannico The Police, debuttarono a Top of The Pops, storica trasmissione della BBC esportata in tutto il mondo, Italia compresa.
La band si esibì con Roxanne, uno dei suoi maggiori successi di sempre, primo estratto dall’album d’esordio, Outlandos d’Amour, pubblicato l’anno precedente. I Police registrarono presso i Surrey Sound Studios di Londra, con un budget di sole 1,500£, ma il disco ottenne un buon riscontro, lanciando di fatto la carriera del trio. Molto si deve al singolo di traino, che tuttavia si rivelò, almeno all’inizio, un’arma a doppio taglio.
The Police: la storia dietro Roxanne
La copertina di Outlandos d’Amour, album di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: police pops
Legislators set to consider camera enforcement aid to help end exhibition driving - Rep. Treadaway says the number of exhibition driving incidents has only gone up since the temperatures began to climb.wbrc
Gunshot fired during I-93 road rage incident in Braintree hits truck on other side of highway, police say - Multiple sources tell NewsCenter 5 that a man reported to Massachusetts law enforcement that he was grazed by a bullet while driving on Interstate 93 in Braintree.wcvb
Who will succeed pops Barnes on Columbus Council State legislators back one candidate - Three state legislators representing Columbus have written a letter to the mayor and city councilors advocating for former state Rep. Calvin Smyre to be appointed to the council in place of Jerry ...msn