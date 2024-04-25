Mariska Hargitay di Law and Order contro la revoca della condanna per Weinstein - cos’ha detto?

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay di Law and Order contro la revoca della condanna per Weinstein, cos’ha detto? (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Mariska Hargitay, la leggendaria Olivia Benson di Law ad Order Special Victim Unit ha affidato a uno status di Instagram il suo dolore per la revoca della condanna ad Harvey Weinstein, sancita dalla Corte d’Appello di New York per un problema formale. “L’annullamento della condanna di Harvey Weinstein è un affronto doloroso alle sopravvissute e alle loro sostenitrici di tutto il mondo. Il mio cuore è con tutte le sopravvissute coinvolte in questa causa, costrette ad assistere a questa pessima amministrazione della giustizia. Oggi, domani e per sempre“.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Mariska ...
