Highlights Panathinaikos-Tel Aviv 95-79 | Eurolega 2023 2024 VIDEO

EL - Il Panathinaikos pareggia subito: Sloukas dice 29, con il Maccabi è 1-1 - A Oaka, davanti anche al proprietario Dimitris Giannakopoulos, ritornato al palazzo dopo quasi due anni, il Panathinaikos pareggia la serie contro il Maccabi Tel aviv vincendo ...

Kostas Sloukas scores career-high as Panathinaikos ties series vs. Maccabi - Kostas Sloukas scored a career-high 29 points to lead Panathinaikos Athens past Maccabi Tel aviv 95 – 79 in Game 2 of the EuroLeague playoffs. The series is now tied and Game 3 and 4 will be held at ...

Biden signs $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan - Announcement marks an end to long, painful battle with Republicans in Congress over urgently needed assistance for Ukraine ...

