Highlights Panathinaikos-Tel Aviv 95-79: Eurolega 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Il Panathinaikos vince contro Tel Aviv per 95-79 nel secondo incontro valido per i playoff di Eurolega 2023/2024. La compagine greca conquista il successo su distanza, rispondendo così alla vittoria degli israeliani ottenuta in gara-1. Di seguito, ecco riassunte in un VIDEO le migliori azioni dei quaranta minuti di partita: SportFace.
EL - Il Panathinaikos pareggia subito: Sloukas dice 29, con il Maccabi è 1-1 - A Oaka, davanti anche al proprietario Dimitris Giannakopoulos, ritornato al palazzo dopo quasi due anni, il Panathinaikos pareggia la serie contro il Maccabi Tel aviv vincendo ...
Kostas Sloukas scores career-high as Panathinaikos ties series vs. Maccabi - Kostas Sloukas scored a career-high 29 points to lead Panathinaikos Athens past Maccabi Tel aviv 95 – 79 in Game 2 of the EuroLeague playoffs. The series is now tied and Game 3 and 4 will be held at ...
