Harry e Meghan lanciano due serie tv su Netflix

- Il Principe Harry tornerà a Londra senza Meghan : il motivo secondo l’esperto
Il Principe Harry si prepara a fare ritorno nel Regno Unito il prossimo mese per partecipare al decimo anniversario degli Invictus Games. Tuttavia, secondo un esperto reale, sua moglie Meghan Markle potrebbe decidere di non accompagnarlo e ciò per ...
- Meghan Markle - il dettaglio che preoccupa i fan : cosa succede con Harry
Social. Meghan Markle – I fan della Royal Family sono sempre più preoccupati per la duchessa di Sussex. Durante le sue ultime apparizioni pubbliche, è stato notato un dettaglio che che rivela un particolare retroscena. Scopriamo insieme di cosa si ...
- Harry e Meghan grandi assenti al compleanno di Victoria Beckham : “Liti furiose e forte imbarazzo”. E la duchessa è pronta a rivelare nuovi dettagli sui presunti abusi
Il celebre brand manager che i duchi del Sussex hanno assunto con l’incarico di diventare il loro portavoce in Gran Bretagna dovrà fare i miracoli per riallacciare tutte le spaccature che la coppia ha generato in patria negli ultimi anni. Qui non ...
