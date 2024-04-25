Harry e Meghan lanciano due serie tv su Netflix

Harry Meghan

Harry e Meghan lanciano due serie tv su Netflix (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Harry e Meghan si rimettono all’opera. Dopo aver trascurato i loro progetti professionali nell’ultimo anno e messo a rischio i propri contratti, finalmente sembrerebbe che la coppia abbia deciso di tornare a fare sul serio. Arriva proprio in queste settimane, infatti, l’annuncio di due nuove serie tv. Solo qualche mese fa sembrava che il loro contratto con Netflix fosse a rischio di cancellazione. Invece, sembrerebbe che Harry e Meghan abbiano deciso di recuperare e impegnarsi nell’ambito professionale, ad iniziare da uno dei contratti più importanti concordati, quello con il colosso dello streaming. Sono in arrivo, infatti, due nuove serie tv targate proprio Sussex. I nuovi progetti di Harry e Meghan, foto Ansa – ...
