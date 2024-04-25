A Colin Farrell non bastava un profumo - adesso si è preso anche il Made to Measure di Dolce&Gabbana

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)non sbaglia un colpo. Nella sua lunga carriera trentennale lo abbiamo visto indossare i panni di innumerevoli personaggi diversi, attraverso una serie di di interpretazioni leggendarie, che non hanno fatto altro che farci apprezzare sempre più l’attore irlandese e le sue abilità camaleontiche. E proprio mentre in questi giorni è uscita la nuova serie poliziesca Sugar in cui Farell si cala nel ruolo di un investigatore alle prese con la scomparsa di una donna, ecco che diventail protagonista della nuova campagna di Dolce&Gabbana, dedicata alto. Ovvero alla linea sartoriale della maison, quintessenza di quel fatto a mano in Italia che viene raccontatonella mostra in questi giorni a Milano, a Palazzo Reale. La campagna scattata dalla fotografa ...

Vicky Krieps, Asmae El Moudir, Maïmouna Doucouré & Todd McCarthy Join Un Certain Regard Jury - Canadian actor and filmmaker Xavier Dolan will be joined on this year’s Un Certain Regard Jury by French-Senegalese filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, Moroccan director Asmae El Moudir, German-Luxembourg ...deadline

colin farrell to star in new Netflix film from All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger - colin farrell is set to star in a new Netflix movie called The Ballad Of A Small Player. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming film, including filming updates.msn

‘Barbie’ Producer LuckyChap To Make New York Stage Debut With New Work By ‘Titaníque’ Co-Writer & Star Marla Mindelle - LuckyChap, the producing team Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara behind Barbie and Saltburn will team with multiple-Tony-winning Broadway producing veterans Sue Wagner and John Johnson ...uk.news.yahoo