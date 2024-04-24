Zendaya non ne può più dell’ossessiva attenzione per le scene in cui bacio le mie co-star

“Challengers” and the Allure of the hot Tennis Movie - It is the hottest scene of the hottest film of the year. Near the start of Challengers, teenage tennis sensation Tashi Duncan (zendaya) finds herself in the dingy hotel room shared by two of her male ...yahoo

“Challengers” and the Allure of the Sexy Tennis Movie - Near the start of Challengers, teenage tennis sensation Tashi Duncan finds herself in the dingy hotel room shared by two ...msn

zendaya Was Thinking Of Beyoncé While Filming *That* scene From ‘Challengers’ - Speaking of that scene, zendaya told Variety what was on her mind while taking such good care of her little white boys. “The only reason I really remember is because Beyoncé came out with ‘Break My ...uproxx