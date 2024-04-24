Stolen Girl | le riprese del film con Kate Beckinsale e Scott Eastwood si svolgeranno in Puglia

Stolen Girl

Stolen Girl: le riprese del film con Kate Beckinsale e Scott Eastwood si svolgeranno in Puglia (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Kate Beckinsale, Scott Eastwood e James Cromwell saranno i protagonisti del thriller Stolen Girl, ispirato a una storia vera. Scott Eastwood affiancherà Kate Beckinsale e James Cromwell sul set del thriller Stolen Girl, che verrà diretto da James Kent. La pre-produzione è già iniziata in Puglia e la storia si ispira alla storia vera di Maureen Dabbagh. Cosa racconterà il film Al centro della trama di Stolen Girl ci sarà una donna americana che va alla ricerca della figlia per oltre un anno, dopo che la bambina è stata rapita da suo padre e portata in Medio Oriente. La storia inizierà nel 1993 in Ohio, quando Amina, la ...
