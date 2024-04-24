L’atteso aggiornamento di Theme Park di Samsung porta grossi miglioramenti

Universal Orlando Resort sta costruendo uno dei parchi a tema più immersivi e attesi al mondo, Universal Epic Universe. I piani sono stati mantenuti segreti per anni, ma Universal Orlando ha rilasciato martedì i primi dettagli ufficiali sul prossimo parco. Sarà composto da 5 mondi a tema cinema, ... (screenworld)
News Networks Descend On Central London As Bloody Horses Run Wild Through The Streets - News networks descended on Central London this morning to cover an astonishing scene as six horses ran wild through the streets, some covered in blood. All the runaway military horses, which were ...yahoo
ASIA'S FIRST AND WORLD'S LARGEST PEPPA PIG OUTDOOR theme park IN SHANGHAI - Officials from Shanghai Chongming District Government joined representatives from the leading toy and game company Hasbro and Max-Matching Entertainments Co., Ltd for a launch ceremony on April 24 to ...sg.finance.yahoo
Star sighting: Hayley and Derek Hough at Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Derek Hough, dancer/judge/six-time champion of “Dancing With the Stars,” and his wife Hayley Erbert Hough visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park recently as they kicked off ...orlandosentinel