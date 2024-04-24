Chi sono le Real Housewives di Roma - l’incubo chic da stasera su Real Time

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Dopo il successo ottenuto a livello internazionale e, soprattutto, con la versione partenopea, Thesbarca anche nella capitale il 24 aprile. Al centro del format della NBCUniversal trasmesso su Discovery+ e su, dunque, questa volta ci saranno sei signore della così detta“bene”, il cui scopo è quello di descrivere la quotidianità dell’upper class. Conosciamole insieme. Teresa Bolognese Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Teresa Bolognese (@teresabolognese) La prima della lista è, senza alcun dubbio, Teresa che spicca soprattutto per il suo amore per lo shopping e, soprattutto per l’ossessione di esibire sempre degli outfit particolarmente griffati e colorati. Come se non ...

