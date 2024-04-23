Far East Film Festival | uno sguardo profondo nella cultura orientale

Far East Film Festival: uno sguardo profondo nella cultura orientale (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Life&People.it A Udine, dal 24 aprile al 2 maggio 2024, prende vita la ventiseiesima edizione di Far East Film Festival, una delle rassegne cinematografiche dedicate al cinema dell’estremo oriente più importanti al mondo. Sono ormai anni che la cultura dell’Asia più profonda, misteriosa e affascinante si sta facendo strada anche nell’immaginario occidentale, influenzando il design, la moda, l’alta gastronomia e, più in generale, il lifestyle globale. Stile narrativo elegante e contemporaneo Il linguaggio cinematografico, si sa, è una delle espressioni fondamentali dell’estetica di un popolo e il cinema del Far East ha conquistato designer e creativi per la linearità degli spazi e l’originalità dei costumi, capaci di evocare sacralità e seduzione allo stesso tempo. Pensiamo alle sete morbide, al ...
