Youth League - Milan un passo verso la storia Camarda e i giocatori simbolo

- Youth League - il Milan insegue la storia e un sogno : oggi la finale
Lunedì 22 aprile, a Nyon, la Primavera rossonera affronta l'Olympiakos: in palio il titolo della Youth League. Milan per la storia
- Youth League – Olympiacos-Milan - Raveyre : “Lotteremo per vincere il trofeo”
Il portiere rossonero Noah Raveyre ha parlato della finale di questa sera tra Olympiacos e Milan, valida per la Youth League 2023-24
- Milan Primavera-Olympiacos oggi in finale di Youth League - dove vederla in TV e streaming
Olympiacos-Milan Primavera è la finale della Youth League 2023-2024. L'incontro si disputerà a Nyon lunedì 22 aprile. Calcio d'inizio alle 18. Non è prevista la diretta in chiaro.Continua a leggere
UEFA Youth League, Olympiacos-Milan: le probabili formazioni e dove vedere la finale in tv e streaming
