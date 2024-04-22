Youth League - il Milan insegue la storia e un sogno | oggi la finale

Youth League

Youth League, il Milan insegue la storia e un sogno: oggi la finale (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Lunedì 22 aprile, a Nyon, la Primavera rossonera affronta l'Olympiakos: in palio il titolo della Youth League. Milan per la storia
