VIDEO: The Rock pronto ad iniziare gli allenamenti MMA in vista del suo prossimo film (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) The Rock è stato uno dei principali protagosti della Road To WrestleMania e di WrestleMania 40. Il People’s Champ ha riportato in scena la sua versione heel, Hollywood The Rock, dando vita al Final Boss. Ora, tornerà sul set cinematrofico e la sensazione è che per un po’ non lo rivedremo in WWE. In particolare, sarà il protagonista del film “The Smashing Machine” che racconterà la storia del fighter MMA Mike Kerr. In vista di questo ruolo, The Rock sta per intraprendere allenamenti MMA. The Rock si allena per il suo prossimo film Dopo WrestleMania 40, The Rock è pronto a tornare al cinema. Sarà il protagonista del film “The Smashing Machine”, in uscita nel 2025, e che ...
