VIDEO | The Rock pronto ad iniziare gli allenamenti MMA in vista del suo prossimo film

(Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Theè stato uno dei principali protagosti della Road To WrestleMania e di WrestleMania 40. Il People’s Champ ha riportato in scena la sua versione heel, Hollywood The, dando vita al Final Boss. Ora, tornerà sul set cinematrofico e la sensazione è che per un po’ non lo rivedremo in WWE. In particolare, sarà il protagonista del“The Smashing Machine” che racconterà la storia del fighter MMA Mike Kerr. Indi questo ruolo, Thesta per intraprendereMMA. Thesi allena per il suoDopo WrestleMania 40, Thea tornare al cinema. Sarà il protagonista del“The Smashing Machine”, in uscita nel 2025, e che ...

Xbox Badly Needs A ‘Fallout’ Game Before 2054’s ‘Fallout 5’ - Fallout is having a moment, thanks in part to an excellent new TV series on Amazon that some are calling the best live-action VIDEO game adaptation of all time.forbes

Taylor Swift Left the Sweetest Travis Kelce Easter Egg in the Lyric VIDEO to "So High School" - And it looks like the lyric VIDEO for "So High School" has a sweet lil' easter egg dedicated to Trav: their initials (TK and TS) are highlighted in the line "cheeks pink in the twinkling lights." | ...yahoo

Australian judge bans X from sharing VIDEO of bishop being stabbed in Sydney church - An Australian judge has ruled that social media platform X must block every user in the world from accessing VIDEO of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church, extending the prohibition beyond users ...abcnews.go