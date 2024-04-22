Notizie Correlate
- Kendji Girac : il vincitore di The Voice ferito da un colpo di pistola al petto (VIDEO)
Pubblicato il 22 Aprile, 2024 I fan sono sconvolti. In apprensione per il loro beniamino, Kendji Girac. Il cantante esploso in Francia dopo la vittoria nel talent The Voice nel 2014 è stato ...
- Mara Sattei pubblica il video del singolo Tempo (All the things she said)
Mara Sattei pubblica il video del nuovo singolo Tempo (All the things she said) che attualizza la hit del 2002 delle t.A.t.U. Un salto nel passato, indietro fino al 2002 con una hit che ha segnato ...
- Flaminia - video intervista a Ludovica Bizzaglia - Catherine Bertoni de Laet - Francesca Valtorta : «Le amiche str*nze di Roma Nord»
La nostra video intervista a Ludovica Bizzaglia, Catherine Bertoni de Laet e Francesca Valtorta, nel cast del film Flaminia nei panni di Costanza, Vittoria e Diletta, le “amiche str*nze” della ...
VIDEO: The Rock pronto ad iniziare gli allenamenti MMA in vista del suo prossimo film
Xbox Badly Needs A ‘Fallout’ Game Before 2054’s ‘Fallout 5’ - Fallout is having a moment, thanks in part to an excellent new TV series on Amazon that some are calling the best live-action VIDEO game adaptation of all time.forbes
Taylor Swift Left the Sweetest Travis Kelce Easter Egg in the Lyric VIDEO to "So High School" - And it looks like the lyric VIDEO for "So High School" has a sweet lil' easter egg dedicated to Trav: their initials (TK and TS) are highlighted in the line "cheeks pink in the twinkling lights." | ...yahoo
Australian judge bans X from sharing VIDEO of bishop being stabbed in Sydney church - An Australian judge has ruled that social media platform X must block every user in the world from accessing VIDEO of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church, extending the prohibition beyond users ...abcnews.go