TNA | I MCMG si allenano in Smash Wrestling dopo l’addio Debutto in AEW rimandato a Dynamite?

(Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024)dalla TNA ufficializzato subitoil match di iMPACT visto lo scorso giovedì, diverse fonti hanno più volte citato icome vicini alin AEW. Proprio il PPV di ieri notte, Dynasty, sarebbe potuto essere la finestra utile a far debuttare il duo composto da Chris Sabin e Alex Shelley, ma a quanto pare così non è stato. Nel medesimo giorno dell’evento i due ex campioni del mondo TNA erano nelladi Scott D’Amore in Canada ad effettuare una sessione di allenamento. Theare in Canada today for. If they’re coming to AEW, it’s not gonna be tonight. #AEWDynasty pic.twitter.com/LcugSTD7Jz— ?????? (@Covers) April 21, ...

KUSHIDA Offers To Replace YOH In NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 31 - KUSHIDA has offered to replace YOH in the Best of Super Juniors 31. YOH had to pull out of the tournament with a shoulder injury. KUSHIDA said he has cleared his schedule for the tournament. In the ...fightful

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley wrestle last match in TNA amid free agency rumors - I t looks like the end of the road for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in TNA. Free agency rumors are strong as the Motor City Machine Guns’ contract expires. TNA sent them out proper with a tag team ...msn

TNA Impact live results: Rebellion go-home show - In what could be their final match in the promotion, The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge The System for the TNA Tag Team titles on tonight's edition of Impact: the final one before Saturday's ...f4wonline