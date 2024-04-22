TNA: I MCMG si allenano in Smash Wrestling dopo l’addio. Debutto in AEW rimandato a Dynamite?
KUSHIDA Offers To Replace YOH In NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 31 - KUSHIDA has offered to replace YOH in the Best of Super Juniors 31. YOH had to pull out of the tournament with a shoulder injury. KUSHIDA said he has cleared his schedule for the tournament. In the ...fightful
Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley wrestle last match in TNA amid free agency rumors - I t looks like the end of the road for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in TNA. Free agency rumors are strong as the Motor City Machine Guns’ contract expires. TNA sent them out proper with a tag team ...msn
TNA Impact live results: Rebellion go-home show - In what could be their final match in the promotion, The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge The System for the TNA Tag Team titles on tonight's edition of Impact: the final one before Saturday's ...f4wonline