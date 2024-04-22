TikTok insights | guai l’app Lite che paga gli utenti

TikTok insights: guai l’app Lite che paga gli utenti (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) TikTok insights: Lite è Un’App Innovativa che Solleva Preoccupazioni da pare dell’Europa. TikTok insights. l’app Lite: problemi per l’app che Remunera gli utenti solo per visualizzare i video sulla piattaforma. Ancora una volta il famoso Social network finesce nell’occhio del ciclone della Commissione Europea – Scopri di Più. Oggi vogliamo condividere con te una notizia L'articolo proviene da Tenacemente.
