Ten Hag United - Shearer sicuro | Futuro già deciso

- Manchester United - Ten Hag : “Garnacho si è scusato - andiamo avanti”
“Alejandro è un giocatore giovane e deve imparare molto. Si è scusato per ciò che è successo dopo la sostituzione con il Bournemouth. andiamo avanti tutti insieme. Il cambio è stato giusto perché ...
- Il Manchester United è settimo - Ten Hag lascia la conferenza alla prima domanda scomoda
Ieri lo United ha pareggiato 2-2 in casa del Bournemouth. Una partita praticamente dominata dalla squadra di casa salvata da due rigori trasformati da Bruno Fernandes. “Per Erik ten Hag la ...
- Ten Hag si alza e se ne va : un giornalista gli ha appena detto del triste record del Manchester United
Erik ten Hag è sempre più in difficoltà nel reggere la pressione al Manchester United: i Red Devils stanno scivolando via via più dietro nella classifica della Premier League, verso un triste ...
- Erik ten Hag esce dall’intervista dopo la domanda del Manchester United
Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Erik ten Hag è uscito dalla conferenza stampa post partita sabato sera dopo che gli era stato chiesto del peggior piazzamento di sempre in Premier League del ...
- È stata fatta una scelta sbagliata - ma Ten Hag è soddisfatta del risultato
Sito inglese: È stata una bella stagione per Erik ten Hag al Manchester United nel 2023/24, anche a causa dell’enorme quantità di infortuni che l’olandese ha dovuto affrontare. In difesa i Red ...
- Ten Hag non regge più la pressione allo United - risposta mortificante alla giornalista : “È ridicolo”
Erik ten Hag risponde male in diretta ad una giornalista che gli ha fatto una domanda più che legittima, dati alla mano: il tecnico del Manchester United è sempre più sotto pressione dopo la ...
Nervosismo al Manchester United, i risultati non arrivano: la reazione di Ten Hag alla domanda del giornalista
