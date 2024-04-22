Rugby | Autumn Nations Series Italia debutterà contro Argentina

Rugby: Autumn Nations Series. Italia debutterà contro Argentina (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) L'edizione 2024 dei test match autunnali prenderà il via con Inghilterra-Nuova Zelanda ROMA - L'edizione 2024 delle Autumn Nations Series, la finestra internazionale del grande Rugby, prenderà il via sabato 2 novembre a Twickenham con l'attesissima sfida tra l'Inghilterra e la Nuova Zelanda. I tre f
