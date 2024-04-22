No Rest for the Wicked si aggiorna con tante migliorie

Rest for

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gamerbrain©

Fonte : gamerbrain
No Rest for the Wicked si aggiorna con tante migliorie (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Il team di sviluppo di No Rest for the Wicked ha mantenuto fede alla promessa di migliorare l’esperienza di gioco con un aggiornamento sostanzioso, ora disponibile per tutti gli appassionati del gioco. Le migliorie apportate sono state annunciate sul forum ufficiale e spaziano dalla performance alla bilanciatura, passando per cambiamenti al bottino, alla creazione e all’area di gioco. Vediamo nel dettaglio cosa offre questo aggiornamento. Miglioramenti delle PRestazioni Uno degli obiettivi principali dell’aggiornamento è stato migliorare le pRestazioni del gioco. Sono stati apportati miglioramenti significativi al rendering complessivo, con ulteriori ottimizzazioni nelle modalità di qualità Bilanciata e PRestazioni. Anche gli ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain

Notizie Correlate

No Rest for the Wicked, abbiamo provato le prime ore del gioco di Moon Studios

Music lovers unite for Coachella Week 2, Day 2 - Fans flocked to the desert for the festival’s electric second day, many celebrating 4/20.dailytrojan

Open letter to Teamsters General President O’Brien: We demand answers on layoffs! - We workers have every right to take all action deemed necessary to protect our jobs, regardless or whether your choose to sanction them or not. If you will not fight the layoffs, then get out of the ...wsws

FDA Action Alert: ImmunityBio, Aquestive, XOMA and More - The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.biospace

Video di Tendenza
Video Rest for
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.