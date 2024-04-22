MLS | Messi show con l’Inter Miami che vola in testa - Bernardeschi sbaglia un rigore ma Toronto vince

Notizie Correlate
- MLS - i pronostici sulla Week 5 : Inter Miami a New York senza Messi
MLS, la squadra del “Tata” Martino di scena nella Grande Mela senza l’otto volte Pallone d’oro: notizie e pronostici sulla quinta giornata. L’Inter Miami avrà anche giocato una gara in più, ma ...
- Insigne - gol con il Toronto in Mls : partenza record e primo posto con Messi
Un avvio così non lo avevano mai visto in Canada. 7 punti in tre partite, 0 gol subiti e primo posto momentaneo in classifica. Anche se insieme ad altre cinque squadre (tra cui...
- Messi-Suarez show in MLS : 5-0 all'Orlando City di Muriel
Messi-Suarez show. Nella notte la coppia d'attacco dell'Inter Miami ha illuminato l'MLS affondando l'Orlando City di Luis Muriel....
MLS, Leo Messi show contro Nashville: due gol e un assist per l'argentino
MLS - Messi trascina l'Inter Miami al primo posto - Lionel Messi ancora protagonista con il suo Inter Miami. Il fuoriclasse argentino trascina la squadra della Florida in testa al gruppo Est della MLS: due gol e un assist (per Busquets) nel 3-1 contro ...napolimagazine
Nacho to leave Real Madrid: Messi's MLS as next destination - Nacho Fernandez, a great center defender for Real Madrid, is down to his last weeks with the club. He will be leaving the club this summer after 23 years of service. His contract is up at the end of ...msn
Busquets Hails Messi After Argentine Dazzles For Inter Miami - Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets was all praise for Lionel Messi after the Argentine scored twice and created another for Spaniard as Inter Miami beat Nashville 3-1 on Saturday to maintain top spot ...menafn