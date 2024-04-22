MLS | Messi show con l’Inter Miami che vola in testa - Bernardeschi sbaglia un rigore ma Toronto vince

MLS: Messi show con l’Inter Miami che vola in testa, Bernardeschi sbaglia un rigore ma Toronto vince (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) show in MLS: Messi mette a segno una doppietta e porta l’Inter Miami in vetta alla classifica generale, mentre Bernardeschi stecca sbagliando un rigore ma Toronto trionfa lo stesso. A Miami gli ex blaugrana fanno le fortune del club di proprietà di David Beckham, Messi e compagni stendono per 3-1 Nashville e si portano in testa alla classifica della regular season. Il pallone d’oro 2023 mette a segno una doppietta: il primo gol, quello del pareggio, di sinistro a tu per tu col portiere, l’altro su rigore. Il terzo gol è sempre a tinte Barcellona con il colpo di testa di Busquets. A Toronto invece la partita è più tirata: servono 66 minuti ai padroni di ...
