Il Lovers Film Festival di Torino premia il belga ‘Les Tortues’. E Luxuria ha un pensiero per Salis (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Presidio di cultura e diritti, si è concluso con successo il trentanovesimo Festival cinematografico Lgbt di Torino. Il Lovers Film Festival è gestito dal Museo Nazionale del Cinema, ed è vittoriosamente sopravvissuto alla svolta a destra della Regione Piemonte. Se Fratelli d’Italia (che in Piemonte presenta profili molto più reazionari della media nazionale) dovesse prevalere nella competizione interna al centrodestra alle prossime Regionali, potrebbe mettere i bastoni tra le ruote alla prossima edizione di questo Festival, la quarantesima. Vladimir Luxuria, direttrice di Lovers, ha comunque gettato il cuore oltre l’ostacolo nel saluto di chiusura, auspicando che l’anno prossimo sia presente anche “l’europarlamentare Ilaria Salis”. Il ...
