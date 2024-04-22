Notizie Correlate
- Golf - Scottie Scheffler vince il Masters Tournament. Deludono McIlroy e Rahm
Roma, 15 aprile 2024 – Scottie Scheffler ha travolto gli avversari nell’88° Masters Tournament imponendosi sul percorso dell’Augusta National in Georgia al termine di 72 buche ricche di emozioni. Il ...
- Golf - Scottie Scheffler : “Sto maturando come persona e come golfista. Sensazioni fantastiche”
Grazie ad un sensazionale -4 messo a segno nell’ultimo giro Scottie Scheffler ha spento qualsivoglia velleità di successo degli avversari conquistando il suo personale secondo Augusta Masters. ...
- Golf - Scottie Scheffler vince il secondo Masters. Brilla la stella di Aberg : è secondo
L’americano Scottie Scheffler si aggiudica per la seconda volta il Masters di Augusta, in Georgia. Un traguardo speciale in un momento speciale per il numero 1 al mondo, che diventerà padre per la ...
Golf, Scottie Scheffler continua a volare e conquista l'RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler wins RBC Heritage to follow up Masters glory with ANOTHER $3.6m purse while he awaits birth of his first child... world No 1 has now earned $18.6m this season ... - He had three holes to negotiate on Monday in order to collect another $3.6million before heading home to his wife Meredith, who is due to give birth to their first child in the coming days.dailymail.co.uk
Ronnie Clark showing how journeys in Golf last a lifetime - By the time this correspondent spoke to him on Sunday night, Ronnie Clark had consumed a couple of refreshments. And why not The Erskine Golfer, after all, had just won the French Senior Men’s Open ...scotsman
Scottie Scheffler’s pub trip, One pro’s nightmare 9, Nelly Korda | Monday Finish - Nelly Korda's coach speaks, Scottie Scheffler goes to a pub, one pro's 18th hole costs him $500,000 and more in the Monday Finish.golf