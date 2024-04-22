Everton- Liverpool – probabili formazioni

Everton Liverpool

Everton- Liverpool – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Un derby del Merseyside con importanti ripercussioni su entrambi i lati della classifica di Premier League è in programma al Goodison Park questo mercoledì 24 aprile, quando Everton e Liverpool incroceranno ancora una volta le loro strade. Mentre i Reds hanno ottenuto una vittoria senza drammi per 3-1 contro il Fulham domenica pomeriggio, gli uomini di Sean Dyche hanno superato i rivali della retrocessione, il Nottingham Forest, per 2-0, prima di un finale sorprendente. Il calcio di inizio di Everton- Liverpool è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Everton- Liverpool a che punto sono le due squadre Everton Due gol molto simili di Idrissa Gueye e Dwight McNeil – entrambi hanno colpito la parte interna del palo – sono valsi ...
