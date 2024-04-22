Dent AL Education Center | ad Allumiere il centro innovativo per la formazione professionale sull' implantologia avanzata e non solo

Dent Education

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Dent.AL. Education Center: ad Allumiere il centro innovativo per la formazione professionale sull'implantologia avanzata e non solo (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - Giornate chirurgiche full day, masterclass semestrali oppure workshop di uno o due giorni. È una sorta di “training Center”, dove poter perfezionare le proprie conoscenze in implantologia, protesi e altre tecniche chirurgiche. Civitavecchia, 22 aprile 2024. Negli ultimi anni le attrezzature all'avanguardia e le strumentazioni digitali hanno radicalmente cambiato il modo di fare odontoiatria. Grazie alla dotazione di tecnologie elettromedicali di ultima generazione è possibile condurre in maniera completa, più rapida e più precisa anche casi molto complessi. Per gestire queste strumentazioni mediche è fondamentale, però, avvalersi di una formazione professionale. Dal 2018 è attivo ad Allumiere (Roma) il Dent.AL. Education Center, annesso ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Notizie Correlate

  • Dent Education

    A differenza dei loro coetanei europei, i giovani Italiani mostrano una minore esposizione e incentivazione all'utilizzo di tecnologie e strumenti educativi online. La ricerca "GoStudent Future of ... (orizzontescuola)

Dent.AL. Education Center: ad Allumiere il centro innovativo per la formazione professionale sull'implantologia ...

Pages in the park: The Berea Story Trail experience - Sunny skies signal family time at local parks, complete with energetic kids and big smiles. One local destination that might fit the bill for an afternoon stroll is the Berea ...richmondregister

Cole eyes axing HUD earmarks for nonprofit organizations - Rep. Tom Cole is considering blocking nonprofits from receiving House earmarks under HUD's Economic Development Initiative grant program.rollcall

Baltimore daily roundup: The city’s new esports lab; a conference in Wilmington; GBC reports $4B of economic activity - The National Urban League Young Professionals (NULYP) is hosting its 5th Annual Eastern Regional Conference, #bEastCon, in Wilmington from April 26 to 28. This event blends civil rights advocacy with ...technical.ly

Video di Tendenza
Video Dent Education
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.