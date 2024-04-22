DCU, Zack Snyder curioso di scoprire cosa ha in serbo il nuovo universo DC James Gunn (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024)ZackSnyder è curioso di vedere cosa ha in serboJamesGunn con il suo rinnovato DCU: tra le figure cardine del DCEU, Snyder ha dichiarato di aspettare con molta emozione Superman e di essere sempre propositivo nei confronti di nuove iterazioni dei personaggi, purchè fedeli ai materiali di partenza. Lo stesso Gunn ha svelato che il regista di Rebel Moon gli ha mandato dei messaggi di grande supporto verso la nuova avventura intrapresa dal DC Universe.
“Sai, sono un libro piuttosto aperto“, ha detto Snyder a CBR in una nuova intervista sul nuovo DCU. “Sento davvero che, se i personaggi sono trattati con riverenza e in modo mitologicamente corretto, allora sono d’accordo. Ci sto. Vediamo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
