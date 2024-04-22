Building Bridges | l’istallazione di Lorenzo Quinn protagonista a Marina di Pietrasanta

Building Bridges: l’istallazione di Lorenzo Quinn protagonista a Marina di Pietrasanta (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) A Marina di Pietrasanta lo scultore italiano Lorenzo Quinn ha presentato la sua istallazione “Building Bridges”. Questa opera si articola in sei ponti hanno il significato ideologico di abbattere le distanze e di avvicinare le persone. Per quanto riguarda la città, invece, hanno il significato ideale, come sottolineato dal sindaco Giovannetti, di unire il mare al centro storico: «Marina di Pietrasanta entra a pieno titolo nel circuito internazionale dell’arte che identifica e distingue la nostra città i “ponti” del maestro Lorenzo Quinn sono un inno all’abbattimento delle distanze e all’incontro fra le differenze; per noi, è come se avessero unito idealmente la costa con il centro storico, consacrando quel ruolo di ...
