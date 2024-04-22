AEW | Il match tra Will Ospreay e Bryan Danielson non delude le aspettative

Notizie Correlate
Questa notte a AEW Collision su TNT Drama e Triller TV, è stato confermato che Jon Moxley difenderà l’ IWGP World Heavyweight Championship nella prossima puntata di AEW Dynamite. Dopo la ... (zonawrestling)
Due nuovi incontri sono stati aggiunti nelle ultime ore al pre-show Zero Hour di domenica di AEW Dynasty: Trent Beretta affronterà Matt Sydal mentre Orange Cassidy e Katsuyori Shibata faranno ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision, andato in onda nella notte, è stato confermato un Cambio di programma nell’AEW Tag-Team Titles Match per i titoli vacanti da Revolution: Young Bucks vs ... (zonawrestling)
Annunciato il match dalle possibili 5 stelle “Meltzeriane” per il prossimo AEW Dynamite. Il 17 Aprile, in quel di Indianapolis, il talento Will Ospreay affronterà l’uomo simbolo della Ring of ... (zonawrestling)
In seguito all’assalto post-match della House of Black nei confronti di Adam Copeland di ieri notte a Collision, il TNT Champion ha sfidato apertamente ad un incontro la stable capitanata da ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte era attesa la prima open challenge per il titolo TNT di Edge, alias Adam Copeland, in quel di Collision, dopo la vittoria del titolo TNT contro Christian Cage. Nello show, ... (zonawrestling)
RISULTATI: AEW DYNASTY 2024
AEW Dynasty 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved - not that. Here are three things we hated and three things we loved about AEW Dynasty 2024. It's a question of what is says about the prestige of the title that the marquee match involving the champion ...wrestlinginc
AEW: Risultati AEW Dynasty 2024 - Scopri con Spazio Wrestling, tutti i risultati di Dynasty, ultimo PPV della AEW che si è svolto nella città di St. Louis ...spaziowrestling
Is Bryan Danielson Okay Following AEW Dynasty 2024, Injury Update Inside Here - According to multiple sources, the injury spot with Bryan Danielson in his match with Will Ospreay was “pre-planned.” It is said that this is all a kayfabe storyline injury. During the post-AEW ...ewrestlingnews