AEW: Il match tra Will Ospreay e Bryan Danielson non delude le aspettative (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Uno dei match più attesi della card non ha deluso. Questa notte Will Ospreay ha sconfitto Bryan Danielson a AEW Dynasty in un match emozionante, considerato da molti il migliore dell’anno. Il pubblico nella Chaifetz Arena ha mostrato grande entusiasmo, sostenendo Ospreay e intonando cori come “Holy sh*t” e “We’re not worthy”. Ospreay rimane cosi imbattuto in AEW con un record di 6-0, mentre Danielson interrompe una serie di tre vittorie consecutive. L’incontro, durato poco più di 32 minuti, ha avuto momenti di grande intensità, con entrambi gli atleti che hanno mostrato eccellenti capacità tecniche e fisiche. Deciso per Danielson un infortunio alla spalla durante il match, che, anche se non gli ...
