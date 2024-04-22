AEW DYNASTY | Malakai Black schiena a sorpresa Adam Copeland Edge - la House of Black batte il trio di stelle

Notizie Correlate
- AEW DYNASTY : Il titolo TBS cambia padrona - Willow Nightingale batte Julia Hart
Dopo un match sostanzialmente dominato, Willow Nightingale ha conquistato il titolo TBS della AEW sconfiggendo la campionessa Julia Hart. Il match è durato relativamente poco (meno di 6 ...
- AEW DYNASTY : Ecco come è andata l’unificazione dei titoli trios
Ci sono 3 campioni in meno in AEW dopo l’unificazione dei titoli trios ROH e AEW avvenuta nello Zero Hour di AEW DYNASTY. Ad avere la meglio nella sfida tra il Bullet Club Gold e gli Acclaimed ...
- AEW Dynasty 2024 – Preview
Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuova Preview targata AEW. Secondo PPV dell’anno per la compagnia di Tony Khan, ma si puo’ anche dire in verità che è una prima assoluta ...
Malaki Black Pins Adam Copeland, Gets Trios Victory For House Of Black On AEW Dynasty
Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale TBS title match set for AEW Double or Nothing - The match was made official for the Sunday, May 26th pay-per-view after the results of Sunday's DYNASTY PPV that saw Nightingale defeat Julia Hart for the title in just over six minutes. After the win ...f4wonline
The House Of Black Defeat Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, And Eddie Kingston At AEW DYNASTY - The House of Black got the better of Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe at AEW DYNASTY.fightful
AEW DYNASTY: Kazuchika Okada Wins First Continental Championship Defense - In the opening match of AEW DYNASTY, Kazuchika Okada defended the Continental Championship for the very first time against PAC. He won the title over a month ago from Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite ...comicbook