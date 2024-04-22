AEW DYNASTY | Il titolo TBS cambia padrona - Willow Nightingale batte Julia Hart

Notizie Correlate
- AEW DYNASTY : Ecco come è andata l’unificazione dei titoli trios
Ci sono 3 campioni in meno in AEW dopo l’unificazione dei titoli trios ROH e AEW avvenuta nello Zero Hour di AEW DYNASTY. Ad avere la meglio nella sfida tra il Bullet Club Gold e gli Acclaimed ...
- AEW Dynasty 2024 – Preview
Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuova Preview targata AEW. Secondo PPV dell’anno per la compagnia di Tony Khan, ma si puo’ anche dire in verità che è una prima assoluta ...
- AEW : Due match aggiunti al pre show di Dynasty
Due nuovi incontri sono stati aggiunti nelle ultime ore al pre-show Zero Hour di domenica di AEW Dynasty: Trent Beretta affronterà Matt Sydal mentre Orange Cassidy e Katsuyori Shibata faranno ...
AEW DYNASTY: Ecco come è andata l’unificazione dei titoli trios
The House Of Black Defeat Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, And Eddie Kingston At AEW DYNASTY - The House of Black got the better of Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe at AEW DYNASTY.fightful
AEW DYNASTY: Kazuchika Okada Wins First Continental Championship Defense - In the opening match of AEW DYNASTY, Kazuchika Okada defended the Continental Championship for the very first time against PAC. He won the title over a month ago from Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite ...comicbook
Kazuchika Okada Flips Off The Crowd, Beats PAC To Retain AEW Continental Title At AEW DYNASTY 2024 - Okada and PAC battled it out in a hard-fought match, and PAC showcased his high-flying offense throughout the bout. Okada punished PAC early and often, as he drilled him with a DDT on the floor. At ...fightful