AEW DYNASTY | Il titolo TBS cambia padrona - Willow Nightingale batte Julia Hart

AEW DYNASTY: Il titolo TBS cambia padrona, Willow Nightingale batte Julia Hart (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Dopo un match sostanzialmente dominato, Willow Nightingale ha conquistato il titolo TBS della AEW sconfiggendo la campionessa Julia Hart. Il match è durato relativamente poco (meno di 6 minuti), con la Nightingale che è sembrata molto motivata e decisa ad avere la meglio sulla rivale. Lariat, Doctor Bomb e pin vincente per la sfidante, che diventa così campionessa TBS per la prima volta in carriera. Grande momento per Willow, ma l’incontro è stato troppo breve per essere apprezzato in un PPV che fa del lottato il suo punto focale. Le voci di un infortunio della Hart hanno trovato qui probabile conferma, dato che Willow sembrava trattare l’avversaria in modo piuttosto delicato. Se è davvero così, va dato merito a ...
