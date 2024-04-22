AEW DYNASTY | Il titolo TBS cambia padrona - Willow Nightingale batte Julia Hart

(Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Dopo un match sostanzialmente dominato,ha conquistato ilTBS della AEW sconfiggendo la campionessa. Il match è durato relativamente poco (meno di 6 minuti), con lache è sembrata molto motivata e decisa ad avere la meglio sulla rivale. Lariat, Doctor Bomb e pin vincente per la sfidante, che diventa così campionessa TBS per la prima volta in carriera. Grande momento per, ma l’incontro è stato troppo breve per essere apprezzato in un PPV che fa del lottato il suo punto focale. Le voci di un infortunio dellahanno trovato qui probabile conferma, dato chesembrava trattare l’avversaria in modo piuttosto delicato. Se è davvero così, va dato merito a ...

The House Of Black Defeat Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, And Eddie Kingston At AEW DYNASTY - The House of Black got the better of Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe at AEW DYNASTY.fightful

AEW DYNASTY: Kazuchika Okada Wins First Continental Championship Defense - In the opening match of AEW DYNASTY, Kazuchika Okada defended the Continental Championship for the very first time against PAC. He won the title over a month ago from Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite ...comicbook

Kazuchika Okada Flips Off The Crowd, Beats PAC To Retain AEW Continental Title At AEW DYNASTY 2024 - Okada and PAC battled it out in a hard-fought match, and PAC showcased his high-flying offense throughout the bout. Okada punished PAC early and often, as he drilled him with a DDT on the floor. At ...fightful