AEW DYNASTY: Ecco come è andata l’unificazione dei titoli trios (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Ci sono 3 campioni in meno in AEW dopo l’unificazione dei titoli trios ROH e AEW avvenuta nello Zero Hour di AEW DYNASTY. Ad avere la meglio nella sfida tra il Bullet Club Gold e gli Acclaimed sono stati i primi, che hanno così conquistato le cinture AEW. Gli Acclaimed avevano conquistato le cinture trios AEW 239 giorni fa ad All In, a Londra, quando avevano sonfitto l’House of Black. A valere la vittoria è stato il pin di Jay White sul padre dei suoi partner, Billy Gunn.
