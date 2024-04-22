AEW DYNASTY | Ecco come è andata l’unificazione dei titoli trios

(Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Ci sono 3 campioni in meno in AEW dopodeiROH e AEW avvenuta nello Zero Hour di AEW. Ad avere la meglio nella sfida tra il Bullet Club Gold e gli Acclaimed sono stati i primi, che hanno così conquistato le cinture AEW. Gli Acclaimed avevano conquistato le cintureAEW 239 giorni fa ad All In, a Londra, quando avevano sonfitto l’House of Black. A valere la vittoria è stato il pin di Jay White sul padre dei suoi partner, Billy Gunn.

