Notizie Correlate
- AEW Dynasty 2024 – Preview
Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuova Preview targata AEW. Secondo PPV dell’anno per la compagnia di Tony Khan, ma si puo’ anche dire in verità che è una prima assoluta ...
- AEW : Due match aggiunti al pre show di Dynasty
Due nuovi incontri sono stati aggiunti nelle ultime ore al pre-show Zero Hour di domenica di AEW Dynasty: Trent Beretta affronterà Matt Sydal mentre Orange Cassidy e Katsuyori Shibata faranno ...
- AEW : The Acclaimed e Bullet Club Gold metteranno in palio le loro cinture a AEW Dynasty
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, è stato annunciato che The Acclaimed e Billy Gunn sfideranno il Bullet Club Gold per le cinture Trios di AEW e ROH a AEW Dynasty, il prossimo ...
AEW DYNASTY: Ecco come è andata l’unificazione dei titoli trios
Bullet Club Gold Triumphs in AEW, Securing Trios Championship at AEW DYNASTY Event - During the high-stakes AEW DYNASTY event, Bullet Club Gold emerged victorious to claim the AEW World Trios Championship in a thrilling encounter. In what was touted as a Titles for Titles match at AEW ...msn
Bullet Club Gold Become the Inaugural Unified World Trios Champions at AEW DYNASTY - Bullet Club Gold faced off against The Acclaimed at AEW DYNASTY to combine the ROH Six-Man and AEW Trios titles. They've been steadily building the feud for the past few months as The Acclaimed joined ...comicbook
Bang Bang Gang Become Unified AEW Trios Champions At AEW DYNASTY - Trios titles unified. The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn) became the Unified AEW Trios Champions at AEW DYNASTY, defeating The ...fightful