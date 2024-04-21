TNA | Jonathan Gresham pronto al rientro con una nuova maschera e una nuova gimmick?

TNA Jonathan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
TNA: Jonathan Gresham pronto al rientro con una nuova maschera e una nuova gimmick? (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Nelle ultime settimane abbiamo visto ad iMPACT diversi video ritraenti Jonathan Gresham durante una seduta di terapia di gruppo. I tali hanno costruito una lunga serie di discorsi per intavolare il ritorno dell’atleta attraverso delle nuove vesti. A quanto pare l’ex ROH World Champion farà effettivamente ritorno sui ring della TNA con una nuova maschera e molto probabilmente con una nuova gimmick. Una nuova clip in merito è stata mostrata proprio in quel del PLE Rebellion e potete visionarla qui sotto. Part Four: Resolution@TheJonGresham #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/ExHPbiDi2z— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024 Gresham ha firmato un contratto esclusivo con la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • TNA Jonathan

    Dopo il video promo visto nell’ultima puntata di iMPACT, la TNA ha ufficializzato sul proprio sito e i profili social, la firma esclusiva con Jonathan Gresham. L’ex campione del mondo ROH è ... (zonawrestling)

TNA: Ufficiale la firma di Jonathan Gresham

Risultati TNA Rebellion 2024 *SPOILER* - Utilizza dati di georilevazione precisi ed esegui una scansione attiva delle caratteristiche del dispositivo per l'identificazione. Questa operazione serve per archiviare le informazioni su un disposi ...msn

Ryan Nemeth And His Dad Shown In The Audience, Mustafa Ali Retains, More | TNA Rebellion Fight Size - - Nic Nemeth fell short in his quest to defeat Moose for the TNA World Championship but prior to the main event match, his brother Ryan Nemeth and his father Don Nemeth were shown in the crowd. Ryan ...fightful

Jonathan Gresham is struggling to show his true self in TNA - The company is reintroducing the former Ring of Honor World champion with a series of intriguing vignettes. Check them out here.msn

Video di Tendenza
Video TNA Jonathan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.