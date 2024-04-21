TNA | E’ Josh Alexander il Last Man Standing Hammertsone sconfitto nel terzo atto tra i due

TNA Josh

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
TNA: E’ Josh Alexander il Last Man Standing. Hammertsone sconfitto nel terzo atto tra i due (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Il terzo atto tra Josh Alexander e Hammerstone ha un esito e lo ottiene attraverso il PLE della scorsa notte, Rebellion. Il 13 gennaio scorso, durante Hard To Kill, “The Walking Weapon” ha superato Alex allora non ancora sotto contratto con la compagnia, un first time ever che tutti sapevamo sarebbe tornato in scena ben presto. Quasi due mesi dopo, Hammerstone non ha solo firmato un contratto esclusivo con la TNA, ma anche sconfitto (seppur in modo non propriamente pulito) Josh a Sacrifice. Il terzo atto a Rebellion in un Last Man Standing match, dove dopo mille difficoltà il canadese è riuscito nell’impresa e ha quindi superato in via definitiva il suo avversario con ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • TNA Josh

    La scorsa settimana in quel di iMPACT abbiamo avuto l’ufficialità sul terzo scontro tra Josh Alexander e Hammerstone, i quali avrebbero intrapreso questa nuova sfida nel prossimo PLE della ... (zonawrestling)

  • TNA Josh

    Ultimamente non si fa che un gran parlare della TNA, tra rebranding e licenziamento di Scott D’Amore, ormai ex presidente e una delle colonne portanti della promotion per più di 20 anni. Per ... (zonawrestling)

TNA: E’ Josh Alexander il Last Man Standing. Hammertsone sconfitto nel terzo atto tra i due

Risultati TNA Rebellion 2024 *SPOILER* - Utilizza dati di georilevazione precisi ed esegui una scansione attiva delle caratteristiche del dispositivo per l'identificazione. Questa operazione serve per archiviare le informazioni su un disposi ...msn

Sami Callihan Returns To TNA At Rebellion 2024, TNA Slammiversary 2024 Date & Location Announced - Jordynne Grace defeated Steph De Lander to retain her title at TNA Rebellion after a chaotic match that saw Sami Callihan return to the promotion.ewrestlingnews

TNA Rebellion notes: Sami Callihan returns, Shawne Merriman, new champion crowned - Sami Callihan has returned to TNA after several months as a free agent. The former TNA World Champion made a surprise return during the Knockouts title match between Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander ...f4wonline

Video di Tendenza
Video TNA Josh
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.