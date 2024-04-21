TNA | E’ Josh Alexander il Last Man Standing Hammertsone sconfitto nel terzo atto tra i due

(Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Iltrae Hammerstone ha un esito e lo ottiene attraverso il PLE della scorsa notte, Rebellion. Il 13 gennaio scorso, durante Hard To Kill, “The Walking Weapon” ha superato Alex allora non ancora sotto contrcon la compagnia, un first time ever che tutti sapevamo sarebbe tornato in scena ben presto. Quasi due mesi dopo, Hammerstone non ha solo firmato un contresclusivo con la TNA, ma anche(seppur in modo non propriamente pulito)a Sacrifice. Ila Rebellion in unManmatch, dove dopo mille difficoltà il canadese è riuscito nell’impresa e ha quindi superato in via definitiva il suo avversario con ...

Ultimamente non si fa che un gran parlare della TNA, tra rebranding e licenziamento di Scott D’Amore, ormai ex presidente e una delle colonne portanti della promotion per più di 20 anni. Per ... (zonawrestling)

Risultati TNA Rebellion 2024 *SPOILER* - Utilizza dati di georilevazione precisi ed esegui una scansione attiva delle caratteristiche del dispositivo per l'identificazione. Questa operazione serve per archiviare le informazioni su un disposi ...msn

Sami Callihan Returns To TNA At Rebellion 2024, TNA Slammiversary 2024 Date & Location Announced - Jordynne Grace defeated Steph De Lander to retain her title at TNA Rebellion after a chaotic match that saw Sami Callihan return to the promotion.ewrestlingnews

TNA Rebellion notes: Sami Callihan returns, Shawne Merriman, new champion crowned - Sami Callihan has returned to TNA after several months as a free agent. The former TNA World Champion made a surprise return during the Knockouts title match between Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander ...f4wonline