TNA | A Montreal andrà in scena la ventesima edizione di Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary set for Montreal on July 20
Sami Callihan Returns To TNA At Rebellion 2024, TNA Slammiversary 2024 Date & Location Announced - Jordynne Grace defeated Steph De Lander to retain her title at TNA Rebellion after a chaotic match that saw Sami Callihan return to the promotion.ewrestlingnews
Ryan Nemeth And His Dad Shown In The Audience, Mustafa Ali Retains, More | TNA Rebellion Fight Size - - Nic Nemeth fell short in his quest to defeat Moose for the TNA World Championship but prior to the main event match, his brother Ryan Nemeth and his father Don Nemeth were shown in the crowd. Ryan ...fightful
TNA announces date & location for Slammiversary - Announced during Saturday's Rebellion, the 20th Slammiversary in company history will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the 4100-seat Verdun Auditorium on Saturday, July 20th. TNA will hold a ...msn