The Lost City - film su Italia1 | tram - attori e cast

The Lost City, film su Italia1: trama, attori e cast (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Questa sera, domenica 21 aprile 2024, alle 21:20 in tv in prima serata su Italia1, va in onda The Lost City, film fantasy con Sandra Bullock. Vediamo insieme trama, cast e attori per decidere se vale la pena vederlo. The Lost Citytrama Loretta Sage, una brillante ma eccentrica autrice di romanzi rosa, viene rapita da un eccentrico miliardario che crede che lei possa condurlo al tesoro perduto descritto nel suo ultimo libro. Alan Caprison, il modello di copertina dei romanzi di Loretta, decide di salvarla e si lancia in un’avventura nella giungla amazzonica, trovandosi completamente fuori dal suo elemento. Tra pericoli inattesi e colpi di scena divertenti, Loretta e Alan dovranno imparare a lavorare insieme per ...
