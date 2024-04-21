The Blair Witch Project - i protagonisti chiedono a Lionsgate di essere coinvolti nel reboot

The Blair Witch Project, i protagonisti chiedono a Lionsgate di essere coinvolti nel reboot (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) I protagonisti di The Blair Witch Project hanno rilasciato un comunicato congiunto in cui chiedono a Lionsgate, che ora detiene i diritti di distribuzione del film cult horror uscitro nel 1999, il pagamento dei cosiddetti ‘residuals’, (guadagni residuali, passati e futuri), legati allo sfruttamento della propria immagine in riferimento a successivi utilizzi del brand, sia per quanto riguarda altri film, merchandising o altro. Nella lettera, Heather Dohanue, Joshua Reynolds e Michael Williams chiedono inoltre di essere coinvolti in maniera significativa nello sviluppo di futuri progetti legati al franchise; da ultimo, la missiva propone la costituzione di un fondo di 60.000 dollari a supporto di giovani autori indipendenti. Il ...
