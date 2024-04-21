The Blair Witch Project - i protagonisti chiedono a Lionsgate di essere coinvolti nel reboot

‘The Blair Witch Project’ cast pen letter to Lionsgate asking for residuals - The cast of 'The Blair Witch Project' have penned a letter to Lionsgate with a series of requests, including retroactive residuals.faroutmagazine.co.uk

Some CT municipalities' transparency with their town's business toes the legal line - Connecticut towns vary in their procedures to provide information regarding public meetings, with some doing the legal minimum.stamfordadvocate

'We Shall Persist': New book shines light on fight for women's right to vote in Atlantic region - A history professor at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John says she hopes her new book about how women in Atlantic Canada got the vote helps to dispel a number of myths, including the notion ...cbc.ca