(Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) LA COSTRUZIONE in stile coloniale emerge dalla fitta vegetazione di palme, bambù e banani nel punto in cui il mare dei Caraibi incontra l’Oceano Atlantico. Ospita la Sense Spa delLeSt., tra i più esclusivi 5 stelle di Saint-élemy, oasi di quiet luxury nelle Antille Francesi. È un luogo di pace, con otto sale per i trattamenti dai colori tenui, che contrastano con i toni vivaci delle suite-cottage dell’hotel, un po’ caraibici, un po’ transalpini. La Sense Spa delLeSt.offre terapia del suono, meditazione in spiaggia, yoga all’alba «Lo scopo è far vivere il sense of place, che risente dell’energia creola, ...

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth: protocolli di benessere in salsa caraibica - Nella spa del Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, nascosta tra i banani e le palme, protocolli in salsa caraibica rivisitano riti ancestrali ...amica

FN and Two Ten Unveil Details for Women Who Rock ‘Power of Mentoring’ Event on June 5 - On June 5, FN and Two Ten will once again partner for Women Who Rock — which takes place during market week in New York — for an evening of networking, cocktails and content. For more information and ...yahoo

Larroudé Designs Capsule Collection for Rosewood Le Guanahani, a Luxury Resort in St. Barth - Marina Larroudé, the footwear designer behind her eponymous brand, has designed a capsule collection for Rosewood Le Guanahani, a luxury resort in St. Barth, marking the designer’s first hotel ...yahoo