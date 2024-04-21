Pentathlon - la UIPM ha scelto il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028

Notizie Correlate
Definita l’ultima novità in vista nel Pentathlon: il Comitato Congiunto (atleti, allenatori, tecnico) della UIPM (Unione Internazionale Pentathlon Moderno) ha proposto tre opzioni per la scherma, ... (oasport)
Pentathlon, la UIPM propone il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028
Pentathlon, Coppa del Mondo Ankara 2024: quarto Matteo Cicinelli, ottava Alice Sotero - La seconda tappa della Coppa del Mondo 2024 di Pentathlon moderno, in corso ad Ankara, in Turchia, sorride ai colori azzurri: nella finale maschile è ...oasport
Bryson, Seo claim gold medals in UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara - Kerenza Bryson of Great Britain and Changwan Seo of South Korea on Saturday claimed gold medals in the UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara in the Turkish capital. In the Women's Final, Bryson, 25, ...timeturk
Pentathlon World Cup: Britain's Kerenza Bryson wins gold in Ankara - Britain's Kerenza Bryson won gold in the women's final at the Pentathlon World Cup in Ankara, Turkey. Bryson, 25, impressed in the fencing and horse riding before claiming victory ...bbc